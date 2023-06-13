Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,321,000 after buying an additional 3,700,307 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after buying an additional 3,898,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after buying an additional 3,808,231 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,030,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,239,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 345,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.