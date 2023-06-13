Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $362.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.28. The stock has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.