Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 250,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

