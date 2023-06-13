Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average of $202.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

