Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

ALLY opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

