Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.61. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

