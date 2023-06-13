Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

