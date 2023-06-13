Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,678.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,087 shares of company stock worth $4,716,204. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

