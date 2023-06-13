Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

