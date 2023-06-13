Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,211 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

