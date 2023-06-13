Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,254 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

