Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 239 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after buying an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,528,000 after buying an additional 135,395 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

Shares of ASML opened at $730.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

