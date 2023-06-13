Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,160 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,406.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

IMO stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.3674 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

