Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,875. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $219.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.50 and its 200 day moving average is $189.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $224.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

