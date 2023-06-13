Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $233.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.57 and a 200-day moving average of $226.82. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

