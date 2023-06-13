Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 568 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $213.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

