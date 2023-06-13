Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 606 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.1 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

