Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 608 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 57,625 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,290 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 379,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,402 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

