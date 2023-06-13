Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,577 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WRB opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.