Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.