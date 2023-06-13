Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,425 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $32,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 3,616.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Lennar Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

