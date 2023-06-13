Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,766,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,637 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $196,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,595,000 after buying an additional 1,169,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Manulife Financial by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after buying an additional 24,613,635 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,346,000 after buying an additional 190,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,820,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,840,000 after buying an additional 202,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Manulife Financial by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,128,000 after buying an additional 3,950,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

