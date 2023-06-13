Mark C. Schneyer Sells 974 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $24,369.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,056.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACAD opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,110,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $23,770,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $17,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

