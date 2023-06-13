Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,488 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $34,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $132.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

