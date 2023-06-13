Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,583,537 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 231.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583,537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $31,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.35.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

