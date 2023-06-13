Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 165,906 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $30,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after purchasing an additional 771,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Freshpet by 920.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 162.6% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

