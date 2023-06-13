Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 388,212 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1,924.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,212 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $40,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

