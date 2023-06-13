Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 881,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $70.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

