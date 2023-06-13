Marshall Wace LLP Buys 156,495 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,495 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $33,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,339 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $631,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -640.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

