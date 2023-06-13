Marshall Wace LLP Buys 1,983,223 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $33,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 192,785 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 38.3% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Ecopetrol stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

