Marshall Wace LLP Buys 313,493 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 13,834.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $29,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $224,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Clearfield Trading Up 5.1 %

Clearfield Profile

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $763.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.32.

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.