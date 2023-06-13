Marshall Wace LLP Buys 31,675 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $29,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $2,171,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

SQM opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.72. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.61%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.