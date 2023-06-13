Marshall Wace LLP Buys 358,173 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,173 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $38,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNVR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.