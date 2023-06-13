Marshall Wace LLP Buys 981,905 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 565.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,905 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $40,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

NYSE:IP opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

