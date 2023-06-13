Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 273,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,008,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.