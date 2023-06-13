Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Axonics were worth $39,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Axonics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axonics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Axonics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,761. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.