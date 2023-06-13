Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $39,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in United Rentals by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after buying an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

NYSE:URI opened at $390.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.