Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134,596 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $38,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,713,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after buying an additional 175,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after buying an additional 101,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $312.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.88. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

