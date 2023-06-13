Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $30,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 245.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 178,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 294,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,136,000 after purchasing an additional 147,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $7,257,717. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

