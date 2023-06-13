Marshall Wace LLP Has $32.39 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $32,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

