Marshall Wace LLP Has $34.07 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $34,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

