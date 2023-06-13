Marshall Wace LLP Has $35.55 Million Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,514 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $35,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 1.8 %

CPE opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

