Marshall Wace LLP Has $38.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $38,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $11,795,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at $7,595,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 32.4% in the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 507,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 124,160 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $39,776,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Performance

TDW stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,442,887.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

