Marshall Wace LLP Has $39.22 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,740,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $39,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after buying an additional 1,804,248 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,534,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,961,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,556,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 1,018,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

