Marshall Wace LLP Has $39.67 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513,675 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $39,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.