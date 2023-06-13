Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,157,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $29,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

