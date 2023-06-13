Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 274.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 188,149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $30,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Rogers stock opened at $156.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.96. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $271.12.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $243.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

