Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $32,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -101.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

