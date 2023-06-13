Marshall Wace LLP Invests $33.64 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 185,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $6,248,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 626,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

