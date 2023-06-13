Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,830 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $37,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.74%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

